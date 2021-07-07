2 sites in central Seoul to be considered for new ‘Lee Kun-hee art museum’

Culture Minister Hwang Hee speaks at a press breifing held Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/ The Korea Herald)





The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is considering two sites in central Seoul for an art museum to house the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s personal collection.



The grounds of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan-gu and the Songhyeon-dong area, near the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, are the two candidate sites.



The news was announced during a Culture Ministry briefing held Wednesday morning at the government complex in central Seoul, during which Culture Minister Hwang Hee also unveiled plans for the 23,000-plus artworks.



Lee’s family donated 21,693 pieces to the National Museum of Korea and 1,488 pieces to MMCA.



Hwang said there was a need to build a new art museum to better manage the donated art collection, adding that the National Museum of Korea and MMCA would cooperate with the new museum.



The Culture Ministry will decide on the final site for the new art museum after discussions with its expert committee and the relevant authorities, Hwang said.





“White Ox” by Lee Jung-seop (MMCA)