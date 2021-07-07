 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

2 sites in central Seoul to be considered for new ‘Lee Kun-hee art museum’

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 11:02
Culture Minister Hwang Hee speaks at a press breifing held Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/ The Korea Herald)
Culture Minister Hwang Hee speaks at a press breifing held Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/ The Korea Herald)


The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is considering two sites in central Seoul for an art museum to house the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s personal collection.

The grounds of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan-gu and the Songhyeon-dong area, near the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, are the two candidate sites.

The news was announced during a Culture Ministry briefing held Wednesday morning at the government complex in central Seoul, during which Culture Minister Hwang Hee also unveiled plans for the 23,000-plus artworks.

Lee’s family donated 21,693 pieces to the National Museum of Korea and 1,488 pieces to MMCA.

Hwang said there was a need to build a new art museum to better manage the donated art collection, adding that the National Museum of Korea and MMCA would cooperate with the new museum.

The Culture Ministry will decide on the final site for the new art museum after discussions with its expert committee and the relevant authorities, Hwang said.

 
“White Ox” by Lee Jung-seop (MMCA)
“White Ox” by Lee Jung-seop (MMCA)

A traveling exhibition showcasing Lee’s art collection will be held at national and public art museums around the country starting in the second half of 2022, Hwang said.

Hwang said there are also plans to cooperate with overseas art museums and galleries, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, to exhibit the donated works abroad.

A database of the donated works is set to be completed by 2023, according to Hwang.

The National Museum of Korea and MMCA will open exhibitions featuring the donated works on July 21.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114