National

S. Korea to expand child care services to help more women work: minister

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:58       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's top economic policymaker said Wednesday the country plans to expand child care services in a bid to encourage more women to continue to work amid the chronically low birthrate.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the plan is aimed at better tackling the country's demographic challenges from the low birthrate and rapid aging.

"A decline in labor supply, a jump in welfare costs for senior citizens and regional imbalances will have significant economic and social impacts on the country," Hong said at a meeting on emergency economic situations.

The government said it will put priority on strengthening child care services to prevent more women from experiencing a career break due to childbirths and raising their children.

More working moms had to quit their jobs to look after their children who study at home as they found it difficult to hire child care workers amid the protracted pandemic.

The minister also said the country will expand the issuance of F-2 visas for foreign talented workers in promising sectors. F-2 visas are issued for long-term foreign residents.

Hong earlier said the country may face an "age quake" starting in 2030-40, an earthquake-like demographic shock from a fall in population and social aging, if it does not tackle demographic challenges in a timely manner.

South Korea's working-age population will likely decline an average of 330,000 per year in the 2020s when baby boomers, born from 1955-1963, will reach over age 65, according to government data. (Yonhap)
