Business

Hyundai Rotem wins W335.4b deal in Tanzania

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 14:53       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 14:53
This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows electric multiple units. (Hyundai Rotem)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Rotem shows electric multiple units. (Hyundai Rotem)
Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has received a 335.4 billion-won ($297 million) order for electric locomotives and electric multiple units in Tanzania.

Hyundai Rotem will supply 80 electric locomotives and 17 electric multiple units to the Tanzanian railway corporation by 2024, the company said in a statement.

It is the first time for the company to win an order in Tanzania. Hyundai Rotem expects to win further deals as the local government is pushing for a $7 billion railway infrastructure project.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. (Yonhap)
