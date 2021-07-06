Seoul to run free shuttles for wheelchair users getting COVID-19 vaccines

Seoul will operate free shuttle services for wheelchair users to get their COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday as the capital of South Korea looks to improve access for those unable to easily reach vaccination centers in the city.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it will dispatch two wheelchair-friendly "Seoul Accessible Buses" to pick up and drop off passengers at welfare centers and 33 local COVID-19 vaccination centers. The buses will run every Monday to Friday and offer free roundtrip rides.
One of the buses will be able to house up to six wheelchair users and six more supporting staff, and the other bus can service eight wheelchair users and eight support personnel. The city plans to run two trips every day, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.
While the buses have a higher actual passenger capacity, the city government said it had reduced the number of available seats taking into account the social distancing rules in place. The number of available seats could change depending on future adjustments to restrictions.
At maximum capacity, one bus can take up to 29 people, including eight in wheelchairs, while the other can take up to 18 people, five of them wheelchair users. The city plans to run temperature checks and will require face masks on board.
Welfare centers will have to make reservations for the service when they have at least four wheelchair users who have scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations on the same day. The service will run until the end of September and could be extended.
Reservations need to be made at least three days in advance and can be canceled up to two days before. The service can be accessed at Seoul city government's "Reservation for Public Service" page, but is only available on the Korean website.
The city government said it currently has no plans to introduce foreign language versions and the service can only be reserved through welfare centers.
Seoul expects the service to help raise the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the city by providing improved access for the wheelchair-bound population.
"The city will come up with best solutions to ensure accessibility rights and safety for disabled people in face of cases like COVID-19 vaccination," said Baek Ho, head of the city’s government's urban transportation bureau.
"While considering the demand for usage, we will steadily increase the use of Seoul Accessible Buses introduced to improve accessibility for the disabled population."
The move could also help boost use of the Seoul Accessible Buses impacted by the pandemic and reduce wait times for city-run taxis for wheelchair users.
The usage rate for the buses has remained low in recent months as most public events were canceled and private gatherings of five or more people have been banned, the city government said.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)