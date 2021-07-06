LG Innotek wins nod from GM for four consecutive years

LG Innotek has received the GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award in recognition of the outstanding quality of its DC-DC converter (right) and electric vehicle communication controller. (LG Innotek)
LG Group’s material and components maker LG Innotek has been recognized for the quality of its auto parts supplied to General Motors, the company said Tuesday.
The South Korean firm received the 2020 GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award, marking its fourth consecutive win dating to 2017.
GM recognizes partners that meet standards of zero quality defects and strict quality control for automotive components with the award, as quality control is directly related to the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
Since it began supplying in 2010, LG Innotek has been recognized for the excellent quality of its DC-DC converters, a voltage converter for automotive components, and its electric vehicle communication controller. The EVCC offers information on battery charging status, charging fees between an electric car and a charging machine and the driver’s authentication.
According to the company, LG Innotek’s products and quality have been recognized by global car manufacturers and automotive component suppliers including Continental, Schaeffler and Jaguar Land Rover.
“With the four consecutive wins of GM SQEA, the company once again proved its product quality to the global component market,” said a representative from the company. “And this year, we plan to continue our efforts in targeting the next-generation automotive component market, mainly electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)