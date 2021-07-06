 Back To Top
National

Vice FM calls for continued intl. support for peninsula peace efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Jul 6, 2021 - 09:14
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attends the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament at the foreign ministry on Monday, in this photo provided by the ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon called for continued international support for South Korea's efforts for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula during a global forum on nuclear disarmament, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi made the call at the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, a multilateral forum on nuclear arms control issues, Monday amid Seoul's efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.

"Choi explained the government's efforts to advance the peace process on the peninsula for denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula and asked the international community to continue its support," the ministry said in a press release.

Choi also reiterated the need to strengthen the international nuclear nonproliferation regime to achieve the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world, and Seoul's intention to contribute to that endeavor.

The virtual session brought together 16 non-nuclear countries to discuss ways to further promote nuclear disarmament ahead of the review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, marking the 50th anniversary of the treaty's entry into force. (Yonhap)



