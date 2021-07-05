SKT offers a glimpse of what mmWave 5G network would be like

South Korea’s top wireless carrier SK Telecom said Monday that the company has started a test run of its 5G network running on the 28-gigahertz bandwidth at Coex, in Samseong-dong, Seoul.
For the test run of super-fast wireless connection, the company has set up an exhibition at a 36,000-square-meter area at Coex, offering a glimpse into SKT’s future technology businesses, such as the metaverse.
During the event, which runs through Sunday, anyone who visits can use the “millimeter wave 5G,” which features ultra-fast speed and low latency, the company added.
Empowered by 5G networks, the telecommunications company is presenting a virtual conference solution based on the metaverse technology, which utilizes a shared virtual reality space that allows participants to interact with other users within a digital environment.
Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to experience Crazy World VR, which offers a range of sports games and allows players to compete with others around the world in virtual settings.
SKT has deployed its self-developed disinfection robots in the exhibition area, which also works on the 5G network. The disinfection robots can check if visitors are properly wearing their masks, measure visitors’ body temperature and prevent people from gathering in groups indoors.
The latest event is a part of efforts organized jointly by the government and the country’s three major telecommunications firms to promote the 5G technology. A similar demonstration event will be held for the 5G networks on the 28GHz band at 9 more locations across the country.
“SKT will carry out tests at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul and Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in August,” an official from the company said.
By Shim Woo-hyun
