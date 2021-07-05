Hyundai to sell Staria minivan in Thailand this week

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the Staria minivan. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will begin the sale of the Staria minivan in Thailand this week as it strives to increase its presence in Southeast Asian markets.



Hyundai also plans to begin introducing the Staria minivan in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in the third quarter, a company spokesman said.



Last year, Hyundai sold about 4,000 vehicles in Thailand and most of the vehicles were the Starex minivan. The Starex minivan is no longer in production.



The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV aims to gain a bigger share in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, which have long been dominated by Japanese carmakers. (Yonhap)



