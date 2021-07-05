S. Korea to bolster safety of workers at seaports

This photo taken last Thursday, shows containers at Busan Port, located in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

South Korea's oceans ministry said Monday it will revamp safety measures at local seaports in line with efforts to improve the working environment and prevent accidents.



The move came as the number of accidents at local ports has been rising recently in sync with economic growth and rising trade volumes, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



Over the past decade, around 2,800 workers were involved in accidents at local seaports, with the number of fatalities reaching 53 over the period, the ministry data showed.



Around 20 percent of the injured workers fell from ladders or containers, while 16 percent of them were hit by vehicles.



Under the plan, the oceans ministry will establish a new division that will monitor the working environment at local seaports.



Each port will also launch a new safety committee comprising officials from the government, businesses and labor unions.



South Korea will hand out safety manuals to local ports and have old equipment, including container cranes, receive thorough inspections. (Yonhap)