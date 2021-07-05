Samsung Heavy wins W654.5b order for 3 LNG carriers

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday, shows an LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 654.5 billion-won ($579 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.



Under the deal with an unnamed Oceanian company, the 180,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by February 2024, Samsung Heavy Industries said.



With the latest order, Samsung Heavy Industries has bagged orders for a total of 51 ships valued at $6.5 billion so far this year, achieving 71 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion, the company said.



The ships include six LNG carriers, 38 container carriers and seven oil tankers, Samsung Heavy Industries said. (Yonhap)







