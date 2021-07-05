 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

S. Korea set to unveil support plan for battery sector this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 10:38       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 10:41
(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
South Korea's industry ministry said Monday it plans to soon unveil a detailed blueprint to nurture the rechargeable battery sector, with the goal of the country taking the lead in the segment.

"We plan to spare no efforts to develop technologies for rechargeable batteries and foster businesses in the field of materials, parts and equipment," Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said during his visit to a production line of Samsung SDI Co. in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

Over the first half of 2021, South Korea's exports of rechargeable batteries advanced 24.1 percent to $4.3 billion.

In June alone, the volume shot up a whopping 47.6 percent to $755 million, in line with rising global demand for electric vehicles and Washington's environment-friendly policies.

South Korea has been rolling out a set of blueprints to foster key growth engines and brace for the post-pandemic economic recovery.

In May, the country said it would provide massive tax incentives and state subsidies to chipmakers to encourage them to spend a combined 510 trillion won ($448.9 billion) by 2030, as part of its vision to become a global powerhouse in both memory and non-memory chips. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114