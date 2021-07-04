[Graphic News] 6 in 10 S. Koreans oppose Moon’s visit to Japan during Tokyo Olympics: poll

Over 60 percent of South Koreans are opposed to President Moon Jae-in’s possible visit to Japan during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, a poll showed.
In a survey of 500 people aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter on June 25, 60.2 percent of respondents said they object to Moon’s visit during the games scheduled to open July 23, while 33.2 percent approved of his visit and the remaining 6.6 percent were undecided.
Japanese media have reported the two governments have been discussing his visit on the occasion of the Olympics as former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo attended the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea in 2018. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)