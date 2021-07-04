 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Oil prices in S. Korea hit 33-month high

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Jul 4, 2021 - 15:52
A driver refills his car at a gas station in Seoul on Sunday, as the nation's average gasoline prices surpassed 1,600 won ($1.40) per liter for the first time since November 2018. (Yonhap)
A driver refills his car at a gas station in Seoul on Sunday, as the nation's average gasoline prices surpassed 1,600 won ($1.40) per liter for the first time since November 2018. (Yonhap)
Retail oil prices in South Korea rose for the ninth consecutive week to reach the highest level in nearly three years amid a global oil rally, data showed Sunday.

The average gasoline price nationwide was 1,600.9 won ($1.40) per liter in the fifth week of June, edging up 13.5 won from a week earlier, according to the data provided by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC).

The gasoline price surpassed the 1,600 won level for the first time since November 2018.

Diesel prices also gained 13.4 won to 1,398.1 won per liter last week.

The KNOC expected domestic oil prices to advance for a while on surging demand in the United States and reduced inventory level as the world's largest economy is emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The delayed decision on the oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a Russia-led group of producers and prolonged talks on Iran sanctions are also upholding high oil prices, the KNOC said.

Oil prices now trade around $75 a barrel, up more than 40 percent this year, raising concerns over global inflation and slowing economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114