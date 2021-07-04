Song Joong-ki movie ‘Bogota: City of the Lost’ halts filming again

”Bogota: City of the Lost” stars Song Joong-ki. (Megabox Plus M)



Filming for “Bogota: City of the Lost,” starring Song Joong-ki, was suspended after one of the actors tested positive for COVID-19.



Shooting of the crime drama will not resume until all the cast members end their self-quarantine, according to the film‘s distributor Megabox Plus M.



After being informed that a patient confirmed with COVID-19 had been on a filming site Wednesday, the film‘s main star Song immediately canceled all his engagements and was tested for the virus, according to the actor’s agency HiStory D&C.



“Song tested negative but since he had come into direct contact with the person who had tested positive, Song was placed in self-quarantine,” the agency added.



Filming of “Bogota” began in January last year in Colombia. However, the production team had to suspend filming in March and return to Korea due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Song Joong-ki (HiStory D&C)