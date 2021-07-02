Unification ministry says it does not know about Moon-Kim letter exchanges

Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)

The unification ministry on Friday said it is not aware of anything in connection with a news report that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters to discuss the possibility of a video summit.



On Friday, a local newspaper reported that Moon and Kim exchanged personal letters and discussed ways to resume inter-Korean talks via a virtual summit around the time of Moon's summit meeting with US President Biden in May.



"We do not know in regard to the contents of the news report," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at the unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.



Cha, however, added that South Korea is equipped to hold an inter-Korean virtual summit anytime as it has completed setting up a conference room specifically designed to hold negotiations with the North via a video system in April. (Yonhap)







