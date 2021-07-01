 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korean Air to bid for military aircraft development project

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:49       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:49
The new Baekdu reconnaissance aircraft (Korean Air)
The new Baekdu reconnaissance aircraft (Korean Air)
Korean Air said on Thursday its aerospace division plans to bid to be the main contractor on South Korea’s new spy plane development project.

The move comes as the country’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration has decided to launch a second project to replace four older Baekdu reconnaissance aircrafts with the newly configured Baekdu aircraft. The project, set to run from 2022 to 2026, is expected to cost around 870 billion won ($768.1 million).

The Baekdu aircraft is a key surveillance force of the Air Force and is named after Mt. Baekdu in North Korea as its coverage reaches the mountain.

Some 400 billion won was invested in the first Baekdu development project which spanned seven years, between 2011 to 2018.

During the first project, Korean Air carried out some of the key tasks including aircraft modification, integrated logistics support, airworthiness certification and test flights. The airline also built the second aircraft by itself after creating the first new Baekdu aircraft with L-3 PID, a US defense company.

“We have accumulated a significant amount of know-how through our participation in the first project that will help us to successfully carry out the second project. We have already signed an aircraft purchase agreement with Dassault Aviation to speed up preparations for the project,” a Korean Air representative said.

In a statement, the airline said it will “continue to work closely with DAPA, and contribute to bolstering national defense capabilities through participating in various military strengthening projects.”

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114