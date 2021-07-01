’Escape from Mogadishu’ reinterprets true events of Somali Civil War

Actor Kim Yoon-seok (right) and Jo In-sung pose after an online press conference for their upcoming film “Escape from Mogadishu,” held on Thursday. (Lotte Entertainment)

Korean action film “Escape from Mogadishu,” directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, features a story based on a true event involving South and North Korean diplomats in Somalia during the 1991 civil war.



“Dexter Studios had plans to create a movie based on a true event. The company proposed to me to be part of the project,” director Ryoo said during an online press conference held on Thursday. “I only knew briefly about what happened in Somalia. As I did more research I became fascinated by the dramatic events that took place.”



Ryoo added that it was not easy to gather information about what happened to the Koreans in Somalia back in 1991.



“There were not much details on what happened,” Ryoo said. “Fortunately we could find a book, which was written by Somalia’s former state-run TV executive who escaped from Mogadishu at the time. It helped us to find out more detailed information.”



He added that the US Embassy’s records about the civil war was also helpful when writing the script.



Finding the right location where they could film was another difficulty Ryoo faced during the preproduction process.





A scene from upcoming Korean action film “Escape from Mogadishu” (Lotte Entertainment)