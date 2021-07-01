 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Eximbank to extend massive ESG lending by 2030

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 14:40       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 14:40
This photo, provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) on Thursday, shows Eximbank President Bang Moon-kyu (C) posing during a ceremony to announce its ESG management road map at the bank's office in Seoul. (Export-Import Bank of Korea)
This photo, provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) on Thursday, shows Eximbank President Bang Moon-kyu (C) posing during a ceremony to announce its ESG management road map at the bank's office in Seoul. (Export-Import Bank of Korea)
The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Thursday it will provide 180 trillion won (US$159 billion) worth of loans related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) by 2030.

The state lender made the pledge while announcing its ESG management road map to mark the 45th anniversary of its foundation at its headquarters in Seoul.

The road map also includes the issuance of ESG bonds worth $20 billion by that year to extend loans to the ESG sector, Eximbank said.

ESG bonds refer to a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.

The lender's ESG management road map is designed to support the ESG competitiveness of local companies, contribute to the country's attainment of carbon neutrality and expand the creation of social value, the bank said.

To that end, Eximbank has set up seven action plans and established the ESG management department while planning to form an ESG committee within its board of directors. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114