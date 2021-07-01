 Back To Top
Business

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra wins best smartphone award at MWC 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 09:38       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 09:38
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, has won the best smartphone award at the world's largest mobile telecommunications expo.

The high-end model of the Galaxy S21 series was honored at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona on Wednesday (local time), the South Korean tech giant said.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which was launched in January, competed for the award with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

"The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more -- this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021," said the award's category judges as quoted by Samsung.  

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which comes with a 6.8-inch display, is the first device of the Galaxy S series to support the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. It has a quad-rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel wide camera and two telephoto lenses. (Yonhap)
