Seoul stocks open lower on virus worries

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as concerns of new coronavirus variants weakened investors' appetite for risky assets.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.61 points, or 0.2 percent, to trade at 3,290.07 points as of 9:15 a.m.



Stocks got off to a lackluster start after South Korean authorities pushed back the easing of the social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area for a week, citing risks from the highly contagious delta strain of COVID-19.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.57 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver gained 1.2 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.36 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.04 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.71 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,130.25 won against the US dollar, down 4.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)







