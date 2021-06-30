[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Presents Special Teppanyaki Course



Tamayura, the upscale Japanese restaurant at JW Marriot Hotel Seoul, offers authentic teppanyaki course menu featuring diverse seasonal ingredients and summer truffles.



The summer teppanyaki course menu will be served throughout July and August and is priced at 180,000 won per person for the seven-course lunch menu and 280,000 won for eight-course dinner menu. Three wine pairings, curated by the hotel’s sommelier, are available for additional 90,000 won.



Private dining rooms of various sizes are available. For inquires and reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.





Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Seoul



Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea, fresh forest-themed tea set inspired by a botanical garden, is available at The Lounge located at the Park Hyatt Seoul’s 24th floor until Oct. 10.



The afternoon tea set is served with a unique Park Hyatt Seoul three-tier tray inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics. Desserts made with gluten-free ingredients include flower-shaped pistachio cake and almond cake topped with brightly-colored macarons to create the form of a fruit-laden tropical tree. The tea set is served with a variety of premium teas and coffees.



Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea is priced at 64,000 won and served from 12 to 5.30 p.m. For reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.





Unforgettable Wedding at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the wedding promotion “Unforgettable Wedding: Art Gallery” which can be customized upon request by the bride and groom.



The promotion offers a customized wedding ceremony based on a choice of three themes: Magenta, Amethyst, and Illuminating. The wedding menus come in three types that cost from 150,000 won to 200,000 won. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 280 guests.



A wedding art wall, stage design, floral arrangement, catering and beverages are available at additional costs. For reservations, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6108.





Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers summer package



Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has launched a summer package that consists of 12 options at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Vista Walkerhill Seoul and Douglas House.



The package options include “Cool Summer,” “Cooler,” “Coolest,” and “Summer Escape.” A free pass to the Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s outdoor swimming pool, “River Park,” is included in the package. “Summer Escape Plus” and “Summer Chill Out” options include a stay at Vista Deluxe Rooms at Vista Walkerhill Seoul.



The package cost ranges from 250,000 won to 655,000 won depending on the options. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.



