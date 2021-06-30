[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Presents Special Teppanyaki Course
Tamayura, the upscale Japanese restaurant at JW Marriot Hotel Seoul, offers authentic teppanyaki course menu featuring diverse seasonal ingredients and summer truffles.
The summer teppanyaki course menu will be served throughout July and August and is priced at 180,000 won per person for the seven-course lunch menu and 280,000 won for eight-course dinner menu. Three wine pairings, curated by the hotel’s sommelier, are available for additional 90,000 won.
Private dining rooms of various sizes are available. For inquires and reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.
Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Seoul
Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea, fresh forest-themed tea set inspired by a botanical garden, is available at The Lounge located at the Park Hyatt Seoul’s 24th floor until Oct. 10.
The afternoon tea set is served with a unique Park Hyatt Seoul three-tier tray inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics. Desserts made with gluten-free ingredients include flower-shaped pistachio cake and almond cake topped with brightly-colored macarons to create the form of a fruit-laden tropical tree. The tea set is served with a variety of premium teas and coffees.
Botanic Garden Afternoon Tea is priced at 64,000 won and served from 12 to 5.30 p.m. For reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.
Unforgettable Wedding at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul
Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the wedding promotion “Unforgettable Wedding: Art Gallery” which can be customized upon request by the bride and groom.
The promotion offers a customized wedding ceremony based on a choice of three themes: Magenta, Amethyst, and Illuminating. The wedding menus come in three types that cost from 150,000 won to 200,000 won. Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 280 guests.
A wedding art wall, stage design, floral arrangement, catering and beverages are available at additional costs. For reservations, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6108.
Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers summer package
Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has launched a summer package that consists of 12 options at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, Vista Walkerhill Seoul and Douglas House.
The package options include “Cool Summer,” “Cooler,” “Coolest,” and “Summer Escape.” A free pass to the Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s outdoor swimming pool, “River Park,” is included in the package. “Summer Escape Plus” and “Summer Chill Out” options include a stay at Vista Deluxe Rooms at Vista Walkerhill Seoul.
The package cost ranges from 250,000 won to 655,000 won depending on the options. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches online store for to-go menus
The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has opened an online store for to-go dishes that can be picked up at the hotel. All orders need to be made at least 24 hours in advance.
The online store’s most popular dish is American-style smoked barbecue that offers beef, pork and side dishes, including roast potatoes, coleslaw, a brioche bun and mac and cheese. The barbecue menu serves four to six people and is priced at 220,000 won.
The online store includes premium and deluxe lunch boxes, a breakfast to-go, salad and sandwiches, cakes and pastries. The online store can be found at https://four-seasons-hotel-seoul.myshopify.com/
For inquires, call Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5500
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)