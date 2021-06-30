[Today’s K-pop] Twice tops Japan charts with pre-release

(JYP Entertainment)



Twice landed at the top of real-time charts in Japan with its new song “Perfect World” that was dropped on Wednesday in advance to the release of same-titled album.



The song shot to No. 1 on real-time charts including that of LINE Music. The main track, along with the music video, was unveiled before the group’s third full Japanese album of the same name that will come out on July 28.



In the music video, the bandmates appear charismatic and alluring, depicting the image of strong women who are undeterred by any situation.

The nonet has been demonstrating its global presence with its 10th EP “Taste of Love.” The EP hit No. 6 on Billboard 200 last week, making Twice the second K-pop female act to place a song among the top 10 after Blackpink, and remains on the chart for the second week. The EP topped Billboard’s top album sales, top current album sales and world album charts while title track “Alcohol-Free” ranked No. 3 on its world digital song sales chart.



Omega X eyes rookie award





(Spire Entertainment)



Boy band Omega X held a media showcase on Wednesday to announce the release of its debut EP “Vamos.”



All of the 11 members are former members of other bands and some appeared in audition programs, which makes this debut all the more emotional.



“This has been the moment all of us have been awaiting with such eagerness,” said Yechan.



“As this is the second debut for us all, pressure was unavoidable,” admitted Hyuk.



“To overcome the tension, we had many talks and practiced endlessly,” he went on, “we don’t see a reason to go on stage if we haven’t improved ourselves from before.”



The EP consists of five tracks, including same-titled focus track. The name Vamos in Spanish means go, signaling the beginning of the band and symbolizing the way they are headed, explained Hwichan.



Since it is just the beginning, they would rather focus on showing how they build on their careers, Junghoon said before adding that he, however, would dare say that he has an eye on rookie award.



NCT 127 to host online fan meet





(SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 will meet its fans online to celebrate fifth anniversary of debut on July 7, said label SM Entertainment.



The nine-member subunit of NCT will take to Naver’s V Live and host “Beyond Live - NCT 127 Online Fanmeeting ‘Office: Foundation Day,’” on the anniversary. It will be broadcast live around the world for fans who purchased tickets.



The band will put on their hit songs as well as play games and have a talk looking back at their five-year career.



NCT 127 debuted in 2016 and its second full album “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” its first million-seller, ranked No. 5 on Billboard 200 last year and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks. Its second Japanese EP “Loveholic” landed at the top of Oricon’s daily, weekly and monthly album charts in February.

In May, the band performed at Global Citizen Festival’s digital concert VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World along with Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.



NU’EST’s Aron resumes activities





(Pledis Entertainment)