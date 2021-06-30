 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hundreds of 5G users file joint lawsuit over disappointing network services

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 16:59       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 16:59
Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S21 series 5G smartphone is being used at a store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Jan. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S21 series 5G smartphone is being used at a store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Jan. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
Hundreds of 5G mobile users filed a joint lawsuit Wednesday against the country's three major mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- over disappointing quality of the latest generation networks, according to their legal representative.

Around 520 people are taking part in the joint lawsuit, which argues that carriers have offered incomplete 5G services, leading to poor network quality, Kim Jin-wook, an attorney at law firm Joowon, said.

"The action seeks compensation (from carriers) for failing to meet their obligations," Kim said. "We plan to file further legal action in stages with more users."

In 2019, South Korea first commercialized 5G networks and carriers faced consumer ire for disappointing network speeds.

Carriers had initially advertised that 5G's theoretical speeds could be 20 times faster than 4G LTE, but a government report found that 5G was around four times faster than the previous generation network.

As of end-April, the country had over 15 million 5G users, accounting for 21 percent of total mobile users, compared with around 51 million 4G users. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114