Business

Daewoo E&C vows enhanced safety management

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 17:15       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 17:15
A safety check is conducted at the construction site of Prugio SK View. (Daewoo E&C)
South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering and Construction is making renewed efforts to enhance its safety management, it said Wednesday.

Since adopting a safety-first doctrine in February, the company has rolled out various measures aimed at drastically reducing major disasters at the construction workplace. They included the establishment of a committee under the auspices of the chief financial officer to oversee the operations of safety control teams, launched at every division of the firm last year.

The teams and the committee, working hand in hand, will strive to identify, manage and respond to hazards and work-related risks from all areas of Daewoo E&C’s businesses, with their focus encompassing the budgetary planning, workplace culture, organizational setup and more.

“Daewoo E&C will continue to strengthen its safety management through the CLEAR Program and related committee,” the company official said. Short for “Commitment, Listen and Speak, Eliminate, Appreciate, Relationship Program,” CLEAR is an incident and injury-free program developed by a global consulting firm JMJ.

“As our CEO expressed in the New Year’s speech, systematic safety training is the basic principle for precision management, since a small and habitual practice can lead to disaster. With our constant innovation program and system improvement, we will fulfill our social responsibility and contribute to the development of community.”

The firm plans to hire more full-time safety managers as well as other staff in safety-related fields. All executives and staff members have to complete the mandatory safety curriculum twice a year. Unannounced safety checks will be held at least once for each quarter and plans for an individual penalty-reward system are being established.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
