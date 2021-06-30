 Back To Top
National

Climate change expert named ambassador for environment cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:16
Kim Jung-wk, professor emeritus at Seoul National University (Yonhap)
Kim Jung-wk, a professor emeritus at Seoul National University, has been named the ambassador for environmental cooperation, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Kim, known for his expertise in climate change and environmental issues, will be tasked with promoting the government's key climate change policy initiatives, including the goal of going net-zero by 2050 in carbon emission, the ministry said.

He will also work to support the country's diplomatic efforts in international cooperation related to those areas. He will serve for one year.

Kim, 75, has served as the head of the SNU graduate school of environmental studies and has been chief of the national green growth committee under the Prime Minister's Office since 2018. (Yonhap)

