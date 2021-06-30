 Back To Top
National

Congestion alert system to run at beaches amid eased social distancing

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:08       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:08
Beachgoers enjoy warm weather on the southern resort island of Jeju last Sunday. (Yonhap)
Beachgoers enjoy warm weather on the southern resort island of Jeju last Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's oceans ministry said Wednesday it will launch a congestion alert system at local beaches this week as more people are expected to travel across the country amid hot weather and eased social distancing guidelines.

The country will implement the three-level alert system at local beaches to keep safe distances among visitors Thursday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

While the system was applied at only 50 beaches last year, the ministry said it has decided to expand the scope to cover all 263 beaches in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities will issue a "green" alert when visitors are able to keep safe distances, while "yellow" or "red" will be applied when there is congestion.

Some 25 beaches will also require visitors to make reservations in advance through Naver, a popular online portal.

All travelers need to dial a designated number before entering local beaches to keep track of their visits.

South Korea added 794 additional cases Wednesday, which marked the highest daily rise since mid-April.

Despite the latest uptick in the number of daily cases, South Korea plans to launch eased social distancing guidelines Thursday.

Under the new guidelines, there will no longer be ceilings on the number of private gatherings outside the capital area, although regional governments may issue their own limits. Gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed in the greater Seoul area.

The ministry said it will continue to require travelers to wear masks at local beaches regardless of the eased social distancing rules. (Yonhap)



