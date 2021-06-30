11 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

A military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (United States Forces Korea)

Nine American service members, a civilian worker for the US Forces Korea (USFK) and a family member tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military said Wednesday.



Seven service members stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and two service members stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, tested positive over the past week, according to USFK.



A USFK contractor, who works at the K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, tested positive last week, and their family member was also confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it added.



All of the individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to USFK.



USFK has reported a series of infections among its members since earlier this month, particularly from the Pyeongtaek and Dongducheon bases. Commander Gen. Robert Abrams earlier called for adhering to antivirus measures and being vigilant to stamp out recent clusters.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 943, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the US. (Yonhap)







