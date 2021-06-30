 Back To Top
National

US respects S. Korea's decision to bow out of multinational military drill: Pentagon

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:32
The image captured from the website of the US Department of Defense shows spokesman John Kirby answering a question at a press briefing at the Defense Department on Tuesday. (US Department of Defense)
The image captured from the website of the US Department of Defense shows spokesman John Kirby answering a question at a press briefing at the Defense Department on Tuesday. (US Department of Defense)
WASHINGTON -- The United States fully respects South Korea's decision to skip a multinational naval exercise, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday, also adding Seoul's decision does not affect the South Korea-US alliance in any way.

"It's a sovereign decision by a nation state. And they're certainly entitled to make that decision and to speak to that decision and we absolutely respect it," the spokesman, John Kirby, said in a press briefing.

South Korea earlier said it had been invited to take part in the US-led exercise, Sea Breeze 21, in the Black Sea that involves some 5,000 troops from 32 countries, including NATO members, but that it has decided not to take part.

The multinational exercise got under way this week and is scheduled to end July 10.

Kirby noted South Korea had been invited because its participation was desirable, but said the country had every right to make its own decision.

"I don't think they would have been invited if there wasn't a genuine desire to have them participate in whatever way they deemed fit," he said.

"They've obviously chosen not to participate and we respect that. It doesn't change the strength of the alliance or our commitment to the people of South Korea or our security commitments there on the peninsula," he added.

Seoul said on Monday (Seoul time) that it will take part in another US-led naval exercise that will also involve Australia.

The country said it plans to send a 4,400-ton-class destroyer to the planned military drill, called the Talisman Sabre, to be held next month. (Yonhap)
