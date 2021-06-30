 Back To Top
Finance

Samsung Electronics top patent holder in S. Korea for 5 years: data

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:29
The headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Global tech titan Samsung Electronics Co. has ranked first in the number of patents filed in South Korea over the past five years, data showed Wednesday.

Samsung registered 19,588 patents with local authorities between 2016 and June 10 this year, the most among local companies, according to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score.

The number accounts for 13.8 percent of a combined 141,752 patents filed by 345 companies out of the country's top 500 firms by sales over the cited period.

Samsung's home rival LG Electronics Co. came next with 16,236, followed by affiliate leading chemicals firm LG Chem Ltd. with 10,985, top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. with 8,246 and display behemoth LG Display Co. with 8,000.

The number of patents registered by the top five companies takes up 44.5 percent of the total.

By conglomerate, LG Group registered the largest number of patents with 43,088, trailed by Samsung Group with 35,034 and Hyundai Motor Group with 15,160.

By industry, patents related to the IT, electric and electronics sectors totaled 65,589 over the cited period, accounting for 46.3 percent of the total, according to the data. (Yonhap)
