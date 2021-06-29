BTS meets robots in new Hyundai Motor clip

Hyundai Motor’s global brand ambassador BTS standing with Spot and Hyundai Motor’s Nexo for kids (Hyundai Motor)
South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor on Tuesday released a promotional video featuring K-pop supergroup BTS and robots, as part of efforts to reposition the company as a tech firm leading future technologies.
Titled “Welcome to the Family with BTS,” the clip, which is around two and a half minutes long, was uploaded to the carmaker’s official YouTube channel. It seeks to make the field of robotics familiar to young people, by introducing Spot and Atlas of Boston Dynamics, a US-based robot specialist which Hyundai Motor recenlty acquired.
The video starts with Hyundai Motor’s Nexo welcoming Spot, a maneuverable dog-like robot. With the brand music “IONIQ: I’m On It” played throughout the video, Spot meets BTS and performs some simple dance moves with the superband. After BTS member J-Hope’s short performance, Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot Atlas tries the moves from BTS’ hit song “Boy With Luv.” The collaboration project celebrates Hyundai Motor’s successful acquisition of Boston Robotics, Hyundai said.
“After Hyundai Motor bought the US robotics firm, we are trying to expand new business models in robotics and bring a new experience to our customers,” Hyundai Motor official said. “To promote robotics, we will communicate with our customers in the MZ generation through various marketing campaigns.”
In September 2020, Hyundai Motor showcased Vest Exoskeleton, a wearable robot for overhead task workers. The automaker will continue to accelerate its effort in the robotics field, developing a charging robot for electric vehicles and robotics-based new personal mobility, it said.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
