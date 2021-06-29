 Back To Top
French ambassador to address Generation Equality Forum in Paris

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 19:04       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 19:04
The French ambassador’s residence in Seoul (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
The French ambassador’s residence in Seoul (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

French Ambassador to South Korea Philippe Lefort will address the Generation Equality Forum, which runs June 30 to July 2 in Paris.

Organized by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of France and Mexico, the forum is said to be the largest women’s rights conference since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995.

On June 28, Lefort invited experts and diplomats to his official residence to celebrate the upcoming forum. Among those in attendance were Gender Equality Ambassador Cho Young-sook and Korean Women’s Development Institute President Moon You-kyung.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to participate in the forum, along with heads of state and government representing Tunisia, Argentina, Sweden, Finland, Kenya, Canada, South Africa, the Republic of Congo and other countries. There will also be more than 250 delegates from around the world representing regional organizations, international organizations and the private sector.

The aim of the forum is to suggest a new collaborative and inclusive approach for governments, civil society, women’s organizations, youth organizations, the private sector, foundations and international organizations. Participants will discuss commitments leading to concrete, innovative and collective participation and will launch six action coalitions.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
