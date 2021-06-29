 Back To Top
Business

LG's OLED TVs support Dolby Vision Gaming at 4K, 120Hz

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 11:28       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 11:28
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's OLED TV supporting Dolby Vision Gaming solution. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's OLED TV supporting Dolby Vision Gaming solution. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its OLED TVs now support an advanced video processing technology for gamers at 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate as the South Korean tech giant tries to beef up its presence in the gaming community.

Through a software update, LG said its 2021 OLED TV models, including the G1 and C1, are compatible with Dolby Vision Gaming at 4K, 120Hz, becoming the industry's first TV products to support the solution in such picture settings.

Previously, LG's TV supported Dolby Vision Gaming at only 4K, 60Hz.

The company said it will try to provide software updates to 2020 OLED TV models by the end of this year so that more consumers can enjoy gaming at 4K, 120Hz.

Dolby Vision Gaming, developed by Dolby Laboratories Inc., is an imaging technology dedicated to the gaming environment that provides sharper contrast, vibrant colors and brighter highlights.

LG, the world's largest OLED TV vendor, hopes the latest feature can boost its TV sales among gamers. 

In the US, LG last month launched a marketing campaign called "Only on OLED" that promotes its OLED TVs in various entertainment events, including celebrity gaming showdowns. (Yonhap)



