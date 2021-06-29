 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea facing 216 trade barriers around globe: data

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 11:26       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 11:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea is currently facing 216 trade barriers from 28 countries, data showed Tuesday, amid the looming protectionism around the globe.

The figure includes 11 additional trade barriers imposed against South Korea in the first half of 2021, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Of the additional regulations, anti-dumping tariffs accounted for eight and safeguard measures took up three.

The steel and metal sectors were among major victims, taking up 106 cases of the trade barriers currently slapped on Asia's No. 4 economy, the data also showed.

The chemical industry followed with 45 cases, trailed by the plastic segment with 21.

South Korea said it plans to utilize all available diplomatic channels, including the World Trade Organization, to minimize potential damage to local exporters.

Seoul added it plans to consider filing complaints with the WTO if necessary, without elaborating on details. (Yonhap)



