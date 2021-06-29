 Back To Top
National

FM Chung under COVID-19 isolation after coming in contact with infected person

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 10:34       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 10:34
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong heads to a departure terminal at Incheon International Airport last Monday, as he was set to board a plane for a weeklong trip to three Southeast Asian nations -- Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong heads to a departure terminal at Incheon International Airport last Monday, as he was set to board a plane for a weeklong trip to three Southeast Asian nations -- Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has entered self-isolation after one of the passengers of a flight he took to return home from a Southeast Asian trip tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Chung arrived home Saturday from Indonesia, the last leg of his weeklong visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and Singapore.

On Monday, he was informed by the health authorities that one of the flight's passengers tested positive and that he was required to self-isolate for 14 days under the COVID-19 quarantine rules, the foreign ministry said.

Chung and his delegation all tested negative when they took the diagnostic tests upon arrival.

Chung canceled his plan to attend a National Assembly meeting set for early Tuesday, and First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will be present on his behalf, a ministry official said.

"Minister Chung will be working from home for the isolation period designated by the health authorities," the official said. (Yonhap)



