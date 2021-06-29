 Back To Top
National

US will send delegation to Tokyo Olympics but Biden will stay home: White House

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 09:41
This image captured from the website of the White House shows spokeswoman Jen Psaki answering questions at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. (White House)
This image captured from the website of the White House shows spokeswoman Jen Psaki answering questions at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. (White House)
WASHINGTON -- The United States will send a delegation to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo but President Joe Biden will stay home as the US continues to warn its people to reconsider visiting the Asian country, a White House spokeswoman said Monday.

"The president is not planning to attend the games. He will certainly be rooting for the athletes, as well as I," said Jen Psaki when asked if Biden planned to personally visit Tokyo.

"We will have a delegation from the United States as we have historically had," she said at a press briefing. "But we will continue to also convey the public health guidelines and guidance that we have been delivering out there about only essential travel."

The State Department currently has a Level 3 travel advisory on Japan that advises US travelers to reconsider visiting Japan due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)


