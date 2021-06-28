[Today’s K-pop] 2PM happy to keep promise with 7th LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



2PM returned after five years with its seventh full album “MUST” on Monday.



It is first time in almost five years since all six members put together an album since the fifth LP “Gentlemen’s Game.”



“Time has changed a lot. There are many who have been expecting us, and there also would be those who don’t know us,” said Jun K at the online media conference.



“I hope many would find out what appeal 2PM has and which color each of the member has,” he added.



Nichkhun acknowledged that he has been awaiting the rest to complete military services along with their fans.



“I am so delighted and happy today,” said the Thai native underlining that the time spent apart only strengthened their bonds.



The bandmates explained that they focused on showing the attraction that can only be found in men in their thirties.



“As we age and seasons come after season, we expressed how things go ripe naturally,” said Wooyoung.



Loona returns strong, confident





(Credit: Block Berry Creative)



Loona came back with its fourth EP announcing that it is one on its online showcase held on Monday.



“It has been eight months,” began Chu, “We’ve prepared thinking of our fans who are always there for us ... and are confident as we’ve been in our best condition.”



They admitted that they are as excited as their fans to be back in full force as Haseul returned. She has taken some time off since last year due to health reasons.



“I was very nervous getting ready for the return,” confided Haseul. She thanked her bandmates for encouraging her and Hyunjin added that with Haseul back in the fold, their performance has come to a perfection.



The EP named “&” consists of seven tracks and the main track “PTT (Paint The Town)” fully depicts the band’s perspective, how they would not limit themselves but would find their own ways and “paint the town” in their own colors.



The 12-member act also announced that it will be releasing a single in Japan before its official debut there slated for Sept. 15.



Victon’s Han Seungwoo discusses 2nd EP





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)



Han Seungwoo of Victon put out his second solo EP “Fade” on Monday.



It has been about 10 months since the solo debut EP “Fame,” which topped iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. This will be the last before he starts his mandatory military service next month. The musician will host a special recital, also titled “Fade,” on July 11.



“I am grateful that I was given a chance to put out a meaningful album,” he said through his agency PlayM Entertainment.



Returning with new music always makes my heart go aflutter, said Han introducing the title track “See You Again” as a song that contains what he wants to tell his fans in the situation that he is in.



“I wouldn’t have been able to write it if not at this moment,” he said.



He has participated in producing all tracks and wanted to show his maturity and sincerity especially because it would be the last album as a twentysomething.



“I tried to put me as I am to the best of my ability,” said Han.



NCT Dream drops 1st LP repack





(Credit: SM Entertainment)