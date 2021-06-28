 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung Electronics' tax payments up 14.4% in 2020: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:39       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:39
A flag bearing the Samsung logo in front of the Samsung building in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
A flag bearing the Samsung logo in front of the Samsung building in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. paid a total of 11.1 trillion won ($9.8 billion) in taxes and dues last year, up 14.4 percent from a year ago, its report showed Monday, with the majority going to its homeland.

The tech giant paid 8.1 trillion won, or 73 percent of its total tax bills, to the South Korean government in 2020, according to its 2021 sustainability report. The Americas and Europe followed with 14 percent and Asia with 11 percent.

South Korea collected 86 percent of Samsung's tax payments in 2018 and 68 percent in 2019.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor, generated the most revenue in the Americas in 2020 with 78.3 trillion won, followed by Europe with 46 trillion won, China with 37.8 trillion won, Asia and Africa with 37.7 trillion won and South Korea with 37 trillion won.

The report showed Samsung had a total of 267,939 employees worldwide in 2020, down from 287,439 a year earlier. The number of workers in South Korea increased from 102,059 to 106,330, but employees in foreign countries dropped from 185,380 to 161,607.

Samsung said its welfare and benefit expenditure for its workers reached 4.65 trillion won in 2020, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company added its total green house gas emissions at its worksites stood at 14.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent last year, up from 13.8 million tons a year earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114