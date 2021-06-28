 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul citizens' economic sentiment rebounds to pre-COVID-19 level in Q2: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:37
This May 9, 2021, file photo shows people grocery shopping at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This May 9, 2021, file photo shows people grocery shopping at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Seoul citizens' economic sentiment rebounded to near pre-COVID-19 levels in the second quarter, a report showed Monday.

According to the report by the Seoul Institute, a city-run think tank, a survey of 1,200 households in the capital found that the consumer sentiment index (CSI) rose 3.9 points from the previous quarter to 92.9.

This marks the first time Seoul's CSI, which reflects consumers' economic sentiment, surpassed the 90-point threshold since the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the outbreak of COVID-19 here, when the reading was 93.3.

A reading above 100 means consumers are optimistic about the future of the economy, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.

The institute said Seoul's CSI is expected to rise gradually, considering the increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccines and the government's consumption boosting plans.

Still, many Seoulites expressed uncertainty about their future.

An index measuring future living conditions, which is one of the components of the CSI, dropped by 0.8 point to 95.2.

The think tank attributed the decline to more households expecting their living conditions to worsen after a year due to falling income and rising prices.

The report showed that 34.2 percent of the respondents believed their socioeconomic status fell after the pandemic started, while only 6.3 percent said it went up.

Asked which economic policy they wanted to see the mayor prioritize, 38.5 percent, the largest number, picked the stabilization of the cost of living. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114