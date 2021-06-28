Deceased sex crime victim’s family calls for parliamentary inquiry

SEONGNAM, Gyeonggi Province -- On Monday, the family of the Air Force master sergeant who took her life after claims of being sexually assaulted by a colleague called on the National Assembly to take over the sex crime investigation from the Ministry of National Defense.
The family, who believes the Air Force neglected to carry out an exhaustive investigation when she filed a complaint on March 2, when it happened, said they were still skeptical of a thorough probe by the Defense Ministry, which took over the case from the Air Force after she was found dead May 22.
“We just don’t feel that the ministry has been up to the task. It’s pawning everything off on the civilian committee. Is this how the ministry wants to get away with it?” the victim’s father said at his first press conference at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.
He was referring to the civilian committee the ministry set up to advise military prosecutors on what it calls a transparent investigation. The committee, which recommends to prosecutors who should face trial, does not look as aggressive as it should be when pressing criminal charges, he said.
He also accused military police of sitting on the case even after it was made public that they did little in response to the initial complaint in March against the accused Jang, who was indicted just a week ago for sexually assaulting the victim and threatening to harm her if she testified or asked others to testify against him.
An initial investigation found military police ignored incriminating evidence against Jang, but the military police officer the victim initially reached out to at her base was charged with dereliction of duty only a week ago.
The officer allegedly said he had thought Jang apologized to the victim in the text messages he sent to her following the incident, in which Jang allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not “let it go.”
“After months went by, prosecutors charged him and him only. It’s an investigation without determination,” the father said.
On Monday, prosecutors also pressed criminal charges against the chief of military police overseeing the victim’s base. The chief had been expected to face disciplinary action, but the committee’s civilian advisers demanded he go to trial.
The father, who was emotionally charged during the conference, said he had to hold the briefing to let the public learn about the cover-ups he said the media had unraveled. The mother, who remained alongside him during the conference without saying a word, appeared to faint when the briefing ended.
By Choi Si-young
