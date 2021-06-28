Yanolja announces plans to increase R&D investment

(Yanolja)
Global leisure platform Yanolja said Monday it will hire some 300 personnel for research and development during the second half of this year.
Under the “Tech All-In” vision, the company, which offers various holiday bookings including for hotels and trains, plans to increase its R&D staff by a total of 1,000.
The move comes as Yanolja seeks to solidify its position as a leading global tech company. It currently offers business-to-business solutions to hotels in over 170 countries and says it is the “number one cloud-based hospitality solution firm” in the world.
Over 7 in 10 staff will be working in research and development, according to the platform operator’s long-term plans, while the figure currently stands at some 40 percent out of its current 1,500 staff members at home and abroad.
“To lead the industry as a global tech company, we will be changing the way we work as well as our corporate culture, establishing a new industry standard,” CEO Lee Su-jin said in a statement.
“We will add R&D offices abroad to discover global talents and plan to lead technology innovation,” Lee said.
