Business

Yanolja announces plans to increase R&D investment

Leisure platform to brand itself as “leading global tech company”

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:25       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:25
(Yanolja)
(Yanolja)
Global leisure platform Yanolja said Monday it will hire some 300 personnel for research and development during the second half of this year.

Under the “Tech All-In” vision, the company, which offers various holiday bookings including for hotels and trains, plans to increase its R&D staff by a total of 1,000.

The move comes as Yanolja seeks to solidify its position as a leading global tech company. It currently offers business-to-business solutions to hotels in over 170 countries and says it is the “number one cloud-based hospitality solution firm” in the world.

Over 7 in 10 staff will be working in research and development, according to the platform operator’s long-term plans, while the figure currently stands at some 40 percent out of its current 1,500 staff members at home and abroad.

“To lead the industry as a global tech company, we will be changing the way we work as well as our corporate culture, establishing a new industry standard,” CEO Lee Su-jin said in a statement.

“We will add R&D offices abroad to discover global talents and plan to lead technology innovation,” Lee said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
