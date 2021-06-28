 Back To Top
Entertainment

Soprano Sua Jo releases debut album

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 14:44       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 14:57
Soprano Sua Jo (Sony Classical)
Soprano Sua Jo (Sony Classical)

Soprano Sua Jo, known locally as Jo Su-a, has released her debut album “La Prima Donna” under the Sony Classical label Monday.

According to Sony Music Entertainment Korea, the album features well-known arias such as “Lascia Ch’io Pianga” and “Ombra Mai Fu” from Handel’s 1711 opera “Rinaldo,” and Italian baroque music such as “Amarilli, Mia Bella” and “Amor Ch’attendi” written by Caccini and “Caro Mio Ben” by Giordani. 

Cover image of the album released on Monday (Sony Classical)
Cover image of the album released on Monday (Sony Classical)

Jo, who graduated from the Julliard School, was the first Asian to join the young artist program as a prima donna run by the Houston Grand Opera, accounted to be one of the big four opera troupes in the US.

The soprano has been actively performing across the US opera scene, going onstage with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Sarasota Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Boston Youth Orchestra and more.

Tenor Lim Hyung-joo, known in Korea for his classical crossover performances, participated in the studio recording as a producer and vocal director. It was his first time working with another artist as a producer.

Jo had her debut recital at the Seoul Arts Center in May.


By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
