 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Investment advisory firms return to black in 2020 on stock rally

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 13:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Investment advisory firms in South Korea bounced back to a profit in fiscal 2020 as the local stock market remained bullish, data showed Monday.

The 228 investment advisers reported a combined net profit of 242.6 billion won ($215 million) in the fiscal year of 2020, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It marks a sharp turnaround from a total net loss of 37.7 billion won recorded the previous year.

The financial watchdog attributed the stellar performance to increased fees and returns from investments thanks to the bullish stock market.

As of end-March, those investment advisory firms had contracts worth a combined 14.5 trillion won, up 2.3 trillion won from a year ago.

Their average return on equity, a measure of profitability, stood at 39 percent, compared with minus 7.5 percent a year ago. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114