National

[Best Brand] Seoul Cyber University becomes 1st online school with three grade As from Education Ministry

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:35       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:38
Seoul Cyber University campus (SCU)
Seoul Cyber University campus (SCU)
Seoul Cyber University received the highest grade -- class A -- from the Education Ministry’s 2020 certification and competency evaluation for online universities. With the latest recognition, the school became the only institution in the country to have scored class A for a third time, following previous evaluations in 2007 and 2013.

Seoul Cyber University was previously recognized as the No. 1 brand among online universities selected by workers in 2018. The school won first place as the most beloved online university by Koreans in 2019. It also took home the best brand recognition award among online schools in the 2020 Korean Consumer Evaluations.

Seoul Cyber University has a unique online education system optimized for the contactless era. It was selected as the recipient of the Education Ministry’s first financial support project for online universities this year. With the help, the school created convergence majors and departments while developing innovative education programs and installing infrastructure to prepare for adult learners’ demand for remote education.

Seoul Cyber University operates two graduate schools, the Graduate School of Counseling Psychology and Graduate School of Social Welfare, as well as eight colleges for undergraduates, totaling 38 majors.

By establishing a diverse education curriculum through opening new departments and operating already existing majors in response to changes in social trends, the school strives to establish a strong education system and foster future convergence talent.
