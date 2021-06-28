Korean Air to resume flights to Guam amid vaccination drive

A Korean Air Co.'s flight takes off from Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, on June 17, 2021, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Korean Air Co., South Korea's biggest airline, will resume flights to Guam in August as it expects pent-up demand for the tourism spot that welcomes inoculated travelers without a quarantine, company officials said Monday.



Korean Air will provide one flight a week on the Incheon-Guam route beginning Aug. 5 following permission from the transport ministry, a company spokesperson said.



"The flight schedule can be adjusted depending on the number of vaccinated people and travel demand," the spokesperson said, noting online tickets are currently available.



US territories like Guam and Saipan currently allow travelers vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca shots to forgo quarantine upon their arrival.



Korean Air's Guam route has been suspended for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with most of the international routes operated by local airlines.



The full-service carrier has been also mulling opening flights to popular tourism spots in the coming months as the nation's vaccination drive is gaining steam and the government is preparing to sign a quarantine-free "travel bubble" agreement with Guam, Saipan, Singapore and other nations.



As of Monday, more than 15 million people, or nearly 30 percent of the country's 51.3 million population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)