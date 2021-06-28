Gyeonggi Gov. Lee to declare presidential bid this week: aide

This combined photo taken June 25, 2021, shows the ruling Democratic Party's presidential hopefuls -- (from L to R) Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the party's former chief Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. The party decided the same day not to postpone its primary elections to pick the standard-bearer for next year's presidential election in March, confirming the party's schedule to pick its sole presidential candidate by Sept. 10. (Yonhap)

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung is expected to announce his presidential bid this week, joining the race to pick the ruling Democratic Party's standard-bearer for next year's election, a close aide said Sunday.



Lee is to declare his bid for presidency on Thursday after completing the registration as a preliminary candidate with the DP, according to Rep. Park Hong-geun, one of his close aides.



Lee, who is currently leading polls among potential candidates in the ruling bloc, will be the latest to declare his official bid for presidency.



So far, six people have expressed intentions to run for president, including Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Gangwon Province Gov. Choi Moon-soon and Rep. Park Yong-jin.



On Friday, the DP decided to pick its presidential candidate for the election in March as scheduled by Sept. 10. Some had demanded the process be postponed until November partly due to worries that the event could not garner sufficient public attention amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)



