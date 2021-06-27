[Best Brand] The enduring power of brand

The COVID-19 pandemic has had great significance for marketers around the world.



In the face of the new coronavirus, consumer behavior changed drastically. The non-face-to-face trend shifted market dynamics in a way no one could have foreseen.



Yet in this time of uncertainty, some brands managed to stay strong. This is proof of the sticking power of a brand built on good products and years of honest customer relationships.



Consumer trust and loyalty are hard to come by, but once earned they are a company’s most valuable assets.



Some lesser-known brands have even turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. With innovative marketing strategies, they have advanced into markets once dominated by familiar brands.



Here, The Korea Herald introduces some of the companies behind the success stories. This annual feature acknowledges companies that have excelled in their respective fields.



Every year since 1994, the paper has released lists of the best-loved brands in different categories that represent South Korea. Having achieved brand growth during the pandemic, this year’s companies deserve recognition more than ever before.



