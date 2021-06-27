 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

[Best Brand] The enduring power of brand

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 5, 2021 - 09:26       Updated : Jul 5, 2021 - 09:45
The COVID-19 pandemic has had great significance for marketers around the world.

In the face of the new coronavirus, consumer behavior changed drastically. The non-face-to-face trend shifted market dynamics in a way no one could have foreseen. 

Yet in this time of uncertainty, some brands managed to stay strong. This is proof of the sticking power of a brand built on good products and years of honest customer relationships. 

Consumer trust and loyalty are hard to come by, but once earned they are a company’s most valuable assets. 

Some lesser-known brands have even turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. With innovative marketing strategies, they have advanced into markets once dominated by familiar brands. 

Here, The Korea Herald introduces some of the companies behind the success stories. This annual feature acknowledges companies that have excelled in their respective fields.

Every year since 1994, the paper has released lists of the best-loved brands in different categories that represent South Korea. Having achieved brand growth during the pandemic, this year’s companies deserve recognition more than ever before.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114