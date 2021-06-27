 Back To Top
Business

Coway named “Best Korea Brand” by Interbrand

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 15:30
Coway’s Icon water purifier (Coway)
Coway, a South Korean home appliance rental firm, has been named one of the “Best Korea Brands 2021” by global management consulting firm Interbrand.

This year’s recognition marks the seventh year running that the company has been named among the 50 best brands that represent South Korea.

Coming in the 27th place, Coway’s brand value enjoyed a 8.1 percent year-on-year increase and was estimated at 1.12 trillion won.

Leading the global environmental home appliances with a lineup of new products featuring the latest technology helped secure the spot, the firm said.

Its Icon Water Purifier garnered attention over its space utilization and convenience. By removing compressors, the company was able to reduce its size drastically, all thanks to its innovative cooling technology.

It also managed to cut down noise and received “Quiet Mark” from the Noise Abatement Society in the UK.

The annual ranking began in 2013 to recognize the brand value of South Korean companies.

Shim Byung-hee, head of the company‘s marketing office, said the company is making an all-out effort to increase its brand competitiveness with innovative products that are the results of cutting-edge research and development capacity and service know-hows.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
