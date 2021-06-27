Cho Seong-jin to release new Chopin album

Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Universal Music)



Concert pianist Cho Seong-jin, the first Korean to win the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015, is to release a new album featuring Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Aug. 26.



Like the debut studio-recorded album in 2016, Cho joined hands with the London Symphony Orchestra led by the Italian maestro Gianandrea Noseda. Though Cho has performed the work on multiple occasions including the debut performance at the BBC Proms in 2018, it is the first time for the concert pianist to officially record the concerto published in 1829.





Cover image of the album set to be released on Aug. 26 (Universal Music)