Cho Seong-jin to release new Chopin album

Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Universal Music)
Concert pianist Cho Seong-jin, the first Korean to win the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015, is to release a new album featuring Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Aug. 26.
Like the debut studio-recorded album in 2016, Cho joined hands with the London Symphony Orchestra led by the Italian maestro Gianandrea Noseda. Though Cho has performed the work on multiple occasions including the debut performance at the BBC Proms in 2018, it is the first time for the concert pianist to officially record the concerto published in 1829.
Cover image of the album set to be released on Aug. 26 (Universal Music)
Prior to the official release, the online recording and music video of the concerto work performed by Cho were released on Friday.
The album, released under the Deutsche Grammophon label, will also feature Chopin’s four scherzi, single-movement pieces for solo piano. It will mark his sixth DG recording.
The digital album and a deluxe edition version of the album set to be released exclusively in Korea will include three bonus solo tracks, Chopin’s “Revolutionary” Etude No. 12, Op. 10; Impromptu No. 1, Op. 29; and Nocturne No.2, Op. 9.
The Berlin-based artist made his official studio recording debut under the DG label in 2016 with Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1, as well as the Four Ballades.
Cho’s last album was released in May last year. His “The Wanderer” recording featured Schubert’s Fantasy in C major, D, 760, known as the Wanderer Fantasy; Berg’s Piano Sonata, Op. 1; and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S 178.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heralcorp.com)
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)