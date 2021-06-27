 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Cho Seong-jin to release new Chopin album

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 15:07
Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Universal Music)
Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Universal Music)

Concert pianist Cho Seong-jin, the first Korean to win the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015, is to release a new album featuring Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Aug. 26.

Like the debut studio-recorded album in 2016, Cho joined hands with the London Symphony Orchestra led by the Italian maestro Gianandrea Noseda. Though Cho has performed the work on multiple occasions including the debut performance at the BBC Proms in 2018, it is the first time for the concert pianist to officially record the concerto published in 1829. 

Cover image of the album set to be released on Aug. 26 (Universal Music)
Cover image of the album set to be released on Aug. 26 (Universal Music)


Prior to the official release, the online recording and music video of the concerto work performed by Cho were released on Friday.

The album, released under the Deutsche Grammophon label, will also feature Chopin’s four scherzi, single-movement pieces for solo piano. It will mark his sixth DG recording.

The digital album and a deluxe edition version of the album set to be released exclusively in Korea will include three bonus solo tracks, Chopin’s “Revolutionary” Etude No. 12, Op. 10; Impromptu No. 1, Op. 29; and Nocturne No.2, Op. 9.

The Berlin-based artist made his official studio recording debut under the DG label in 2016 with Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1, as well as the Four Ballades.

Cho’s last album was released in May last year. His “The Wanderer” recording featured Schubert’s Fantasy in C major, D, 760, known as the Wanderer Fantasy; Berg’s Piano Sonata, Op. 1; and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S 178.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heralcorp.com)

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114