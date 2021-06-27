 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

King Sejong Institute to launch new Korean language test next year

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 09:29
This photo, provided by the state-run King Sejong Institute Foundation, shows students taking a pilot version of the Sejong Korean Language Assessment test, which will be launched in 2022, at an education center in Hangzhou, China. (King Sejong Institute Foundation)
This photo, provided by the state-run King Sejong Institute Foundation, shows students taking a pilot version of the Sejong Korean Language Assessment test, which will be launched in 2022, at an education center in Hangzhou, China. (King Sejong Institute Foundation)
A state-run Korean language education foundation said Sunday it plans to adopt a new Korean language proficiency test next year to help foreign learners assess their Korean skills.

The Sejong Korean Language Assessment (SKA), developed by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, aims to evaluate overall language skills of test takers, including reading, listening, speaking and writing.

Korean learners of different levels, ranging from beginner to intermediate, will be able to test their language skills in different situations from daily life to business communication.

The test has been created based on the International Standard Curriculum for the Korean Language, developed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The foundation plans to run a two-week trial of the test at education centers here and abroad before its official launch next year. Around 2,500 students in Korea and countries like Algeria, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan are set to sit for the mock exam. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114