[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s DO to drop 1st solo album: report





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



DO of EXO is putting out his solo debut album at the end of July, according to media reports on Friday.



His label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.

He had released solo songs, such as “It’s Okay” and “Crying Out,” from original soundtrack for movie “Cart,” but this will be the first album as a solo musician since his debut in 2012 as a member of EXO.



The main vocal of the veteran idol band has been equally successful as an actor. He appeared in a score of television dramas and movies. He is shooting “The Moon” and was cast as the lead actor in remake of Taiwanese movie “Secret.”



Seventeen records best weekly sales this year





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen sold the most album in the first week of release in Korea so far this year, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.



The band’s eighth EP “Your Choice” sold more than 1.36 million units in the first week after it came out on June 18, the best record for the band that sold about 1.09 million of its seventh EP “Heng:garae.” This tops the first-week sale of all albums that was released this year.



The boy band put on “Ready to Love,” title track from the EP, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday in the US and will perform it again along with an interview on MTV’s “Fresh Out Live” on Friday in the US.



The 13-piece act also announced that it will meet its fans at a fan meet in August. It is having its fifth fan meeting, called “Carat Land,” Aug. 6-8 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul.



Seventeen will perform songs from the new EP for the first time in front of its fans at the event that will also be livestreamed online.



CIX teams up with Pentagon’s Hui





(Credit: NCSoft/Klap)



CIX and Hui of Pentagon are collaborating for a new song that will be released through Universe Music next week, said NCSoft and its entertainment arm Klap on Friday.



The five-member band is unveiling a song titled “Tesseract” featuring the leader of Pentagon who will also participate in making the music as a producer. Hui not only is the main vocal of his band but also produced many of its hits including “Shine” and “Naughty Boy.” He also wrote a series of songs for other musicians: Wanna One’s “Energetic,” WEi’s “Twighlight” and Ong Seongwoo’s “Heart Sign (Prod. Flow Blow).”



In the cover image that came out with the news, the quintet suited up in black and white and gaze at the camera from a set that looks like a futuristic science lab.



The band will drop a concept film, titled “The End of Infinity,” on Sunday followed by two versions of teaser snippets before the song comes out on July 1.



Kang Daniel to host fan meet to mark 2nd anniversary





(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)